Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that it has filed for bankruptcy, what store will replace Forever 21.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what new store will replace Forever 21? Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: A vaping store offering a variety of lung embolisms for teenagers called Never 21.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Goth clothes for toddlers, and they'll call it Snot Topic.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Forever 77 because that's the average age of people still going to the mall these days.

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: But if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Tom Bodett, Faith Salie and Helen Hong. Thanks to all of you for listening.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.