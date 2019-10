Ocean Cleanup Project Finally Collects Plastic From Great Pacific Garbage Patch That giant pile of plastic trash in the ocean just got a little smaller. Dutch inventor Boyan Slat's Ocean Cleanup project recently collected its first plastic from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

