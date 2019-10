Aid Group Of Veterans Assists In Bahamas Soon after Hurricane Dorian struck the northern Bahamas last month, aid groups like Team Rubicon went to the hard-hit island of Abaco, where they are helping the community to rebuild and recover.

Aid Group Of Veterans Assists In Bahamas World Aid Group Of Veterans Assists In Bahamas Aid Group Of Veterans Assists In Bahamas Audio will be available later today. Soon after Hurricane Dorian struck the northern Bahamas last month, aid groups like Team Rubicon went to the hard-hit island of Abaco, where they are helping the community to rebuild and recover. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor