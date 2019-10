Activist On California NCAA Law A new California law allows college athletes to profit from their own name, image and likeness. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks about it with Harry Edwards, an activist and former NCAA athlete.

Activist On California NCAA Law Sports Activist On California NCAA Law Activist On California NCAA Law Audio will be available later today. A new California law allows college athletes to profit from their own name, image and likeness. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks about it with Harry Edwards, an activist and former NCAA athlete. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor