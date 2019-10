Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick In Unique Position On Ukraine Pennsylvania Republican Brian Fitzpatrick is an ex-FBI agent who investigated corruption in Ukraine. Now left-leaning voters in his swing district want him to help in investigate the president.

Pennsylvania Republican Brian Fitzpatrick is an ex-FBI agent who investigated corruption in Ukraine. Now left-leaning voters in his swing district want him to help in investigate the president.