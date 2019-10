Catholic Bishops Meet To Discuss Amazon Over 200 priests, bishops and nuns are gathering at the Vatican for a three-week meeting focusing on the Amazon. Among the topics: ordaining older, married men to serve in remote communities.

Catholic Bishops Meet To Discuss Amazon Religion Catholic Bishops Meet To Discuss Amazon Catholic Bishops Meet To Discuss Amazon Audio will be available later today. Over 200 priests, bishops and nuns are gathering at the Vatican for a three-week meeting focusing on the Amazon. Among the topics: ordaining older, married men to serve in remote communities. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor