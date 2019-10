Hong Kong Protesters Defy Face Mask Ban Police fired teargas in an attempt to break up demonstrations in Hong Kong. The protesters against the Beijing government defied a ban on wearing masks.

Hong Kong Protesters Defy Face Mask Ban Asia Hong Kong Protesters Defy Face Mask Ban Hong Kong Protesters Defy Face Mask Ban Audio will be available later today. Police fired teargas in an attempt to break up demonstrations in Hong Kong. The protesters against the Beijing government defied a ban on wearing masks. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor