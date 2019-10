North Korea-U.S. Talks Break Down North Korea said on Sunday that it had no desire to engage in new negotiations with the United States, rejecting Washington's suggestion that both countries meet again in Stockholm in two weeks.

North Korea said on Sunday that it had no desire to engage in new negotiations with the United States, rejecting Washington's suggestion that both countries meet again in Stockholm in two weeks.