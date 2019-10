3 Scientists Win Nobel Prize In Physiology Or Medicine Three scientists who studied how cells sense and adapt to oxygen levels have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine — the first recipients of prestigious awards for 2019.

3 Scientists Win Nobel Prize In Physiology Or Medicine Science 3 Scientists Win Nobel Prize In Physiology Or Medicine 3 Scientists Win Nobel Prize In Physiology Or Medicine Audio will be available later today. Three scientists who studied how cells sense and adapt to oxygen levels have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine — the first recipients of prestigious awards for 2019. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor