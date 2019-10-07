FKA Twigs Is A Cosmic Navel-Gazer In 'Home With You' Video

FKA twigs' elastic music feels at home in dark clubs, where neon lights shimmer on latex suits in a dreamlike display. But as the British singer, dancer and producer unfolds her sophomore album, MAGDALENE, her inclination towards surrealism has been turned inward, not only through introspective ballads but also in videos as vulnerable and strange as she is.

"You can take the girl out of the suburbs, but you can't take the suburbs out of the girl," says FKA twigs in a press release. "'home with you' reinforced my reoccurring suspicion that when I'm in doubt, I should follow my gut and go home."

With assistance from the Object & Animal production company, FKA twigs' self-directed video for the quiet, spacious "home with you" does begin in the club, but quickly turns into a road trip home, with in-car choreography and serene scenes danced among the clothes lines. As the music spirals outward with woodwinds and strings, FKA twigs trudges through water and wood to reveal her third eye — located on her belly button, of course.

MAGDALENE on Nov. 8 via Young Turks.