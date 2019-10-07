Accessibility links
Saeed Jones On His Memoir, 'How We Fight For Our Lives' — And How He Fought For His In his memoir, 'How We Fight For Our Lives,' poet and writer Saeed Jones gets vulnerable as he details his coming of age as black and gay in suburban Texas. The former BuzzFeed editor sat down with Sam Sanders to give a glimpse of the stories behind his book, including those of his mother and grandmother, and one where he faced violence during a sexual encounter with another man.
Saeed Jones On His Memoir, 'How We Fight For Our Lives' — And How He Fought For His

Listen · 46:43
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/767928592/768130383" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Author Saeed Jones
Jon Premosch/Courtesy of Simon & Schuster
Jon Premosch/Courtesy of Simon & Schuster

In his memoir, How We Fight For Our Lives, poet and writer Saeed Jones gets vulnerable as he details his coming of age as black and gay in suburban Texas. The former BuzzFeed editor sat down with Sam Sanders to give a glimpse of the stories behind his book, including those of his mother and grandmother, and one where he faced violence during a sexual encounter with another man.

This episode was produced by Anjuli Sastry and edited by Alexander McCall.