Supreme Court Term Opens With Case Involving The Insanity Defense Monday marks the first day of the new Supreme Court term. The justices heard arguments in a case that examines whether Kansas' lack of an insanity defense is unconstitutional.

Supreme Court Term Opens With Case Involving The Insanity Defense Law Supreme Court Term Opens With Case Involving The Insanity Defense Supreme Court Term Opens With Case Involving The Insanity Defense Audio will be available later today. Monday marks the first day of the new Supreme Court term. The justices heard arguments in a case that examines whether Kansas' lack of an insanity defense is unconstitutional. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor