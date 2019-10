PG&E Aims To Prevent Sparking Wildfires With Planned Blackouts Power company PG&E in California has begun deliberate blackouts affecting some 800,000 customers. It is trying to reduce the risk of the equipment igniting wildfires during a high winds.

PG&E Aims To Prevent Sparking Wildfires With Planned Blackouts Business PG&E Aims To Prevent Sparking Wildfires With Planned Blackouts PG&E Aims To Prevent Sparking Wildfires With Planned Blackouts Audio will be available later today. Power company PG&E in California has begun deliberate blackouts affecting some 800,000 customers. It is trying to reduce the risk of the equipment igniting wildfires during a high winds. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor