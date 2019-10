Criticism Increases Over Trump's Military Strategy Shift In Syria NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Douglas Ollivant, former director for Iraq at the National Security Council, about the regional security implications of Trump withdrawing U.S. troops from northern Syria.

Criticism Increases Over Trump's Military Strategy Shift In Syria Analysis Criticism Increases Over Trump's Military Strategy Shift In Syria Criticism Increases Over Trump's Military Strategy Shift In Syria Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Douglas Ollivant, former director for Iraq at the National Security Council, about the regional security implications of Trump withdrawing U.S. troops from northern Syria. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor