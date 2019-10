Turkey Launches Offensive Against Kurds In Northern Syria Turkey has begun shelling and launching airstrikes against Kurdish forces in northern Syria. Kurdish militant groups have been key to the U.S.-led fight against ISIS.

Turkey Launches Offensive Against Kurds In Northern Syria

Turkey has begun shelling and launching airstrikes against Kurdish forces in northern Syria. Kurdish militant groups have been key to the U.S.-led fight against ISIS.