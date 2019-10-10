Accessibility links
Why Comedian Cristela Alonzo Loves 'The Golden Girls' You might have seen Cristela Alonzo in her Netflix stand-up special or on her ABC sitcom, 'Cristela.' Now she's out with a book all about music's role in her life called 'Music to My Years: A Mixtape Memoir of Growing Up and Standing Up.' In it she talks about her life as a first generation Mexican-American and how she found her way to stand-up comedy. She sat down with Sam Sanders to talk about her love of music and 'The Golden Girls,' growing up poor and making her sitcom, which was canceled after one season.
Comedian Cristela Alonzo On Fighting To Make A Network Sitcom And Her Love Of Music

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Cristela Alonzo performs onstage at the International Myeloma Foundation 12th Annual Comedy Celebration. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Cristela Alonzo performs onstage at the International Myeloma Foundation 12th Annual Comedy Celebration.

You might have seen Cristela Alonzo in her Netflix stand-up special or on her ABC sitcom, Cristela. Now she's out with a book all about music's role in her life called Music to My Years: A Mixtape Memoir of Growing Up and Standing Up. In it she talks about her life as a first generation Mexican-American and how she found her way to stand-up comedy.

She sat down with Sam Sanders to talk about her love of music and The Golden Girls, growing up poor and making her sitcom, which was canceled after one season.

This episode was produced by Anjuli Sastry and edited by Alexander McCall.