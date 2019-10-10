Comedian Cristela Alonzo On Fighting To Make A Network Sitcom And Her Love Of Music

You might have seen Cristela Alonzo in her Netflix stand-up special or on her ABC sitcom, Cristela. Now she's out with a book all about music's role in her life called Music to My Years: A Mixtape Memoir of Growing Up and Standing Up. In it she talks about her life as a first generation Mexican-American and how she found her way to stand-up comedy.

She sat down with Sam Sanders to talk about her love of music and The Golden Girls, growing up poor and making her sitcom, which was canceled after one season.

