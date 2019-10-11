Thomas Insel: Why Are We Afraid To Discuss Mental Illness, If Many Struggle With It?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Erasing The Stigma.

About Thomas Insel's TED Talk

Last year, about one in five were affected by a mental illness. Thomas Insel says we know how to give the right kind of care, but we're not doing it. He argues the first step is to talk about it.

About Thomas Insel

Thomas Insel is a psychiatrist and neuroscientist.

He is the co-founder and president of Mindstrong Health, a healthcare innovation company. Also, he is currently serving as the principal advisor on mental health to the governor of California. Previously, Dr. Insel was the Director of the National Institute of Mental Health and a former Professor of Psychiatry at Emory University.

He was the founding director of the Center for Behavioral Neuroscience in Atlanta as well. Dr. Insel led the Mental Health Team at Verily and is a member of the National Academy of Medicine.

He's a recipient of numerous national and international awards including honorary degrees in the U.S. and Europe. Thomas holds a BA and MD from Boston University.