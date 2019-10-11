Accessibility links
Sangu Delle: How Does Toxic Masculinity Contribute To The Stigma Of Mental Illness? As a child, Sangu Delle learned "real men" don't struggle with emotions. But when he later experienced anxiety and depression, he realized seeking help was actually a sign of strength—not weakness.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.
NPR logo

Sangu Delle: How Does Toxic Masculinity Contribute To The Stigma Of Mental Illness?

Listen · 7:16
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/764654866/769082737" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Sangu Delle: How Does Toxic Masculinity Contribute To The Stigma Of Mental Illness?

Sangu Delle: How Does Toxic Masculinity Contribute To The Stigma Of Mental Illness?

Sangu Delle: How Does Toxic Masculinity Contribute To The Stigma Of Mental Illness?

Listen · 7:16
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/764654866/769082737" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Erasing The Stigma.

About Sangu Delle's TED Talk

As a child, Sangu Delle learned "real men" don't struggle with emotions. But when he later experienced anxiety and depression, he realized seeking help was actually a sign of strength—not weakness.

About Sangu Delle

Sangu Delle is an author, entrepreneur, and investor.

He is the managing director of Africa Health Holdings, an innovative healthcare company based in Ghana. He also serves as Chairman of Golden Palm Investments Corporation (GPI), an investment holding company focused on building world class technology companies in Africa.

Delle is a clean water activist and co-founder of Cleanacwa, a nonprofit working in underdeveloped communities in Ghana to make sure that water and sanitation, basic human rights, are provided.

Delle graduated from Harvard College with degrees in Economics and African Studies. He's a recipient of the Soros Fellowship and has also completed two law degrees at Harvard.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.