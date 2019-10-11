Accessibility links
Jordan Raskopoulos: What Does Anxiety Feel Like For A Performer? Comedian Jordan Raskopolous wanted to push past the stigma of mental health and talk about her anxiety disorder publicly. She says she, like everyone else, just needed the right audience.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.
NPR logo

Jordan Raskopoulos: What Does Anxiety Feel Like For A Performer?

Listen · 12:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/764654928/769080897" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Jordan Raskopoulos: What Does Anxiety Feel Like For A Performer?

Jordan Raskopoulos: What Does Anxiety Feel Like For A Performer?

Jordan Raskopoulos: What Does Anxiety Feel Like For A Performer?

Listen · 12:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/764654928/769080897" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Erasing The Stigma.

About Jordan Raskopoulos' TED Talk

Comedian Jordan Raskopolous wanted to push past the stigma of mental health and talk about her anxiety disorder publicly. She says she, like everyone else, just needed the right audience.

About Jordan Raskopoulos

Jordan Raskopoulos is a comedian, musician and digital content creator. She was the lead singer of The Axis of Awesome, a musical comedy group. Jordan hosts This is About, a narrative non-fiction podcast on ABC RN.

She came out as transgender in the viral video 'What's Happened to Jordan's Beard' in 2016. Her roller derby name is "Judge Booty."

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.