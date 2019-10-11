Nobel Peace Prize Goes To Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Updated at 5:15 a.m. ET

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed "for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation" in resolving the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea, the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo said Friday.

Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chairwoman of the five-member committee that made the award, credited Ahmed with a peace initiative aimed at ending two decades of conflict between the two east-African neighbors that began over border disputes in 1998 only a few years after Eritrea gained independence.

When Ahmed took office in April 2018, he freed political prisoners and managed in the same year to sign a peace deal with the Eritrean leader, Isaias Afwerki — agreeing in the process to cede disputed land to his country's erstwhile enemy.

Several names were considered top contenders for this years prize, including Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong were also under consideration.

The selection committee consists of five people selected by Norway's parliament.

Since 1901, there have been 99 Nobel Peace Prizes awarded to individuals and 24 have gone to organizations.

So far this week, 11 Nobel laureates have been named, of whom 10 are men.