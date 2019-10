2019 Nobel Peace Prize Winner Is Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was given the prize "for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation" in resolving the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said Friday.

