Voters In Florida's Swing District Weigh In On Impeachment Inquiry In 2016, Democrat Stephanie Murphy was elected in a Florida congressional district long-held by a Republican. She's hearing from constituents about her support of the House impeachment investigation.

Voters In Florida's Swing District Weigh In On Impeachment Inquiry Voters In Florida's Swing District Weigh In On Impeachment Inquiry Voters In Florida's Swing District Weigh In On Impeachment Inquiry Audio will be available later today. In 2016, Democrat Stephanie Murphy was elected in a Florida congressional district long-held by a Republican. She's hearing from constituents about her support of the House impeachment investigation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor