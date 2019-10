Heart Songs

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alex Broussard/Houston Public Media for NPR Alex Broussard/Houston Public Media for NPR

This surprisingly difficult audio quiz is inspired by the late great Selena's "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom." Contestants identify other songs containing made-up phrases. It's bidi bidi fun fun.

Heard on Kristin Chenoweth: No Rest For The Wicked.