Famous Follicles Jonathan Coulton must ask mustache questions in this ZZ Top music parody about iconic facial hair.

The answer to life’s funnier questions.
Famous Follicles

Listen · 7:19
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/769280237/769296180" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on Ask Me Another
Ask Me Another's house musician Jonathan Coulton leads a music parody game at Cullen Performance Hall at the University of Houston, in Houston, Texas. Alex Broussard/Houston Public Media for NPR hide caption

Ask Me Another's house musician Jonathan Coulton leads a music parody game at Cullen Performance Hall at the University of Houston, in Houston, Texas.

Jonathan Coulton must ask mustache questions in this ZZ Top music parody about iconic facial hair.

Heard on Kristin Chenoweth: No Rest For The Wicked.

