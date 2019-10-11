Weekly Wrap: #MeToo and Matt Lauer, Political Corruption, & Snoop Dogg Shenanigans

New sexual assault allegations came out this week against prominent news, political and entertainment figures.

A few years into the #MeToo movement, what are our expectations about whether or how men accused of sexual harassment and assault can return to public life?

Also, crackdowns on political corruption in Chicago intensify, and cell phone use by audience members during performances has led to a heated debate in the theater world.

Plus, Snoop Dogg's performance at a university this week causes controversy.

Sam hosts a special weekly wrap episode from member station WBEZ in Chicago with WBEZ's Investigative Reporter Dan Mihalopoulos and WBEZ Weekend Anchor and host of the Nerdette podcast, Greta Johnsen.

