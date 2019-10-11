Federal Judge In N.Y. Blocks Trump's 'Public Charge' Rule On Green Cards

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Updated at 4:34 p.m. ET

A federal judge in New York has issued a temporary injunction against the Trump administration's "public charge" rule, preventing the rule from taking effect on Oct. 15.

The controversial rule would make it more difficult for immigrants to get green cards if it looks like they might need public assistance. Titled "Inadmissibility on Public Charge Grounds," the rule sparked several legal challenges.

Under the rule, U.S. immigration officials who decide whether an immigrant should be granted a green card would weigh whether the applicant will be self-sufficient. Among the factors the officials would use is whether the applicant is already using public benefits like food stamps, housing subsidies and cash assistance.

Judge George B. Daniels, of the Southern District of New York, ruled on Friday afternoon that the plaintiffs — five organizations that work to aid immigrants, as well as the governments of New York state, New York City, Connecticut and Vermont — are likely to succeed in their claims against the Trump administration.

"The Rule is simply a new agency policy of exclusion in search of a justification," Daniels wrote as he granted the request. "It is repugnant to the American Dream of the opportunity for prosperity and success through hard work and upward mobility. Immigrants have always come to this country seeking a better life for themselves and their posterity. With or without help, most succeed."

The rule, which the administration announced this summer, is being challenged in several federal courts by immigrants' rights groups and more than a dozen state attorneys general. Opponents argue that the rule discriminates against low-income immigrants and immigrants of color by imposing tough new standards on those seeking legal permanent residency in the United States. They note that the public charge policy has been in place for over a century, but the new requirements would favor wealthier immigrants.

Under the new rule, immigration officials would consider a number of factors when deciding if someone should be denied a green card because they might become a public charge, or burden, on society.

For example, if an individual earns less than 125 percent of the poverty level, that would be held against them. If they can't speak English or have large debts, that would also count against them. If they use food stamps, housing assistance or Medicaid, that too would be held against them.

The Trump administration argues that the rule is only clarifying existing law, saying it believes immigrants who want to stay in the U.S. should be able to support themselves and not rely on government aid. The administration also argues that safety-net programs are needed to aid U.S. citizens and there is not enough money to provide additional benefits.

Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, summarized the administration's position on NPR's Morning Edition by paraphrasing the Emma Lazarus poem on the base of the Statue of Liberty.

Cuccinelli, who is named in the lawsuit, said the inscription should read instead: "Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge."

In a statement Friday, Cuccinelli responded to the temporary injunction:

"Long-standing federal law requires aliens to rely on their own capabilities and the resources of their families, sponsors, and private organizations in their communities to succeed. The public charge regulation defines this long-standing law to ensure those seeking to come or stay in the United States can support themselves financially and will not rely on public benefits. Through faithful execution of the law, we will ensure immigrants are able to successfully support themselves as they seek opportunity here. An objective judiciary will see that this rule lies squarely within long-held existing law."

Advocates for immigrants cheered the judge's move. "Today's decision marks a major defeat for the Trump administration's unlawful tactic to impose a racist wealth test on our immigration system," said Javier Valdés, Co-Executive Director at Make the Road New York, which was among the plaintiffs, in a statement. "People should be able to access vital and life-saving benefits without having to worry if they could remain with their families. We will continue to stand up to this administration's onslaught on immigrants and people of color—we will fight and protect our communities from inhumane policy changes every step of the way."

Confusion around the new policy has spurred many immigrants to drop benefits unnecessarily, even before the rule was set to take effect. Opponents say the administration's proposed rule could have a devastating impact on public health and impose huge costs on local and state governments.

A study by the Urban Institute found that one in seven adults in immigrant families avoided participating in a public benefit program in 2018 due to fear of risking future green card status.

The rule is just one in a series of efforts by the White House to limit both legal and illegal immigration to the U.S.

Last week, President Trump signed a proclamation barring the entry of legal immigrants who cannot prove they will have health care coverage or the means to pay for it within 30 days of their arrival to the U.S. Under that proclamation, starting Nov. 3, only immigrants who can show they can pay for "reasonably foreseeable medical costs" or are already covered by approved health insurance would be allowed to enter the U.S.