Not My Job: We Quiz 'Watchmen' Star Regina King On Luxury Watches

Enlarge this image Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Oscar winner Regina King — who has appeared in Jerry Maguire, If Beale Street Could Talk and The Boondocks — is now starring in the HBO superhero series Watchmen. We've invited King to play a game called "I'm not a watchman, I'm a watch man." Three questions about luxury watches inspired by this Gary Shteyngart piece in The New Yorker.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.