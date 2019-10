Wildfires In Southern California Wildfires in Southern California have burned over 47,000 acres and forced tens of thousands to evacuate. High winds and dry conditions are causing the fires to spread quickly.

Wildfires In Southern California National Wildfires In Southern California Wildfires In Southern California Audio will be available later today. Wildfires in Southern California have burned over 47,000 acres and forced tens of thousands to evacuate. High winds and dry conditions are causing the fires to spread quickly. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor