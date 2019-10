Kurdish Americans React To U.S. Force Withdrawal Syrian Kurdish families in San Diego are angry about President Trump's decision to pull troops from northern Syria. They say they feel betrayed after Kurdish fighters led efforts against ISIS.

Kurdish Americans React To U.S. Force Withdrawal National Kurdish Americans React To U.S. Force Withdrawal Kurdish Americans React To U.S. Force Withdrawal Audio will be available later today. Syrian Kurdish families in San Diego are angry about President Trump's decision to pull troops from northern Syria. They say they feel betrayed after Kurdish fighters led efforts against ISIS. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor