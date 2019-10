Sunday Puzzle Challenge Listener Denise Kale of Santa Barbara, Calif., plays the puzzle with puzzlemaster Will Shortz and NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro. Kale was the winner out of 2,258 correct responses.

Sunday Puzzle Challenge Games & Humor Sunday Puzzle Challenge Sunday Puzzle Challenge Audio will be available later today. Listener Denise Kale of Santa Barbara, Calif., plays the puzzle with puzzlemaster Will Shortz and NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro. Kale was the winner out of 2,258 correct responses. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor