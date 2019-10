Trump Orders Troop Pullout In Syria U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says 1,000 American troops are being pulled out of northern Syria as Turkish forces battle the Kurds in the region.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says 1,000 American troops are being pulled out of northern Syria as Turkish forces battle the Kurds in the region.