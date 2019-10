Praying For The Impeachment Probe To Deliver The Truth Some faith leaders are gathering on Sunday to pray for the impeachment inquiry to yield "the truth" — saying the country needs to know more about the President's foreign overtures.

Some faith leaders are gathering on Sunday to pray for the impeachment inquiry to yield "the truth" — saying the country needs to know more about the President's foreign overtures.