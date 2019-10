Troll Watch: Elizabeth Warren's Facebook Ad Senator Elizabeth Warren's new Facebook ad falsely claims the social network, and its CEO, endorsed President Trump. She says she's protesting Facebook's policy of not fact-checking political ads.

