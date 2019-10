Music: 'Elbow' Releases New Album The band Elbow has just released its eighth studio album, Giants of all Sizes. NPR's Sacha Pfieffer speaks with frontman Guy Garvey about the record's themes: Brexit, injustice and grief.

Music: 'Elbow' Releases New Album Music: 'Elbow' Releases New Album Music: 'Elbow' Releases New Album Audio will be available later today. The band Elbow has just released its eighth studio album, Giants of all Sizes. NPR's Sacha Pfieffer speaks with frontman Guy Garvey about the record's themes: Brexit, injustice and grief. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor