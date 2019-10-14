Saints Of Football Welcome Pope's Inadvertent Blessing

On Twitter this weekend, Pope Francis celebrated five newly recognized #saints — but that hastag is usually about the New Orleans Saints. The team went on to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 13-6.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Pope Francis said more than intended over the weekend. On Twitter, the pontiff celebrated five newly recognized saints. We give thanks to the Lord for our new saints, he wrote. It was social media, so he included a hashtag - #Saints. Thing is most other tweets with that hashtag are about the football team. New Orleans Saints players welcomed the inadvertent blessing and went on to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-6.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.