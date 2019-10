Simone Biles Becomes Most Decorated Gymnast In History The 22-year-old Simone Biles won her 24th and 25th medals at the world gymnastics championships in Germany over the weekend, surpassing the previous 23 medals won by male gymnast Vitaly Scherbo.

The 22-year-old Simone Biles won her 24th and 25th medals at the world gymnastics championships in Germany over the weekend, surpassing the previous 23 medals won by male gymnast Vitaly Scherbo.