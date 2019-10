The Deadly Fight To Protect Brazil's Amazon Brazilian activists fighting to protect the Amazon from deforestation face violent opposition — sometimes, death. Scores of people fighting to protect the forest have been killed in recent years.

The Deadly Fight To Protect Brazil's Amazon

Brazilian activists fighting to protect the Amazon from deforestation face violent opposition — sometimes, death. Scores of people fighting to protect the forest have been killed in recent years.