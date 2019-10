Fort Worth Police Officer Resigns After Fatally Shooting Black Woman In Home The chief of police in Fort Worth, Texas, says the white policeman who shot and killed a black woman in her home early Saturday has resigned from the department.

Fort Worth Police Officer Resigns After Fatally Shooting Black Woman In Home Fort Worth Police Officer Resigns After Fatally Shooting Black Woman In Home Fort Worth Police Officer Resigns After Fatally Shooting Black Woman In Home Audio will be available later today. The chief of police in Fort Worth, Texas, says the white policeman who shot and killed a black woman in her home early Saturday has resigned from the department. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor