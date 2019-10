Code Switch: Saving The Endangered Hawaiian Language By the 1980s, fewer than 50 Hawaiians under age 18 could speak their language. A handful of second-language speakers took it upon themselves to start a school where everything is taught in Hawaiian.

Code Switch: Saving The Endangered Hawaiian Language

By the 1980s, fewer than 50 Hawaiians under age 18 could speak their language. A handful of second-language speakers took it upon themselves to start a school where everything is taught in Hawaiian.