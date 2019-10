Protests Erupt After Spain Imprisons Catalan Leaders Spain's Supreme Court sent nine Catalan leaders to prison for up to 13 years for their role in a failed independence bid. The decision triggered protests that shut down the airport.

Protests Erupt After Spain Imprisons Catalan Leaders Protests Erupt After Spain Imprisons Catalan Leaders Protests Erupt After Spain Imprisons Catalan Leaders Audio will be available later today. Spain's Supreme Court sent nine Catalan leaders to prison for up to 13 years for their role in a failed independence bid. The decision triggered protests that shut down the airport. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor