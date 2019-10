Turkey's Military Offensive In Syria Tests Its NATO Relationship NPR's Noel King talks to former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis about Turkey's turbulent relationship with its NATO allies.

Turkey's Military Offensive In Syria Tests Its NATO Relationship Turkey's Military Offensive In Syria Tests Its NATO Relationship Turkey's Military Offensive In Syria Tests Its NATO Relationship Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King talks to former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis about Turkey's turbulent relationship with its NATO allies. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor