12 Democratic Presidential Contenders To Take The Stage In Latest Debate NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Democratic strategist David Axelrod and Republican strategist Mike Murphy ahead of Tuesday night's Democratic presidential primary debate in Westerville, Ohio.

12 Democratic Presidential Contenders To Take The Stage In Latest Debate 12 Democratic Presidential Contenders To Take The Stage In Latest Debate 12 Democratic Presidential Contenders To Take The Stage In Latest Debate Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Democratic strategist David Axelrod and Republican strategist Mike Murphy ahead of Tuesday night's Democratic presidential primary debate in Westerville, Ohio. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor