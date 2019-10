Idaho Farmers Worry Early Cold Could Ruin Potato Harvest Idaho's potato industry — which supplies more than 30% of the country's spuds — is in jeopardy. Cold weather has hit the region and not all of the potatoes have been harvested.

Idaho Farmers Worry Early Cold Could Ruin Potato Harvest National Idaho Farmers Worry Early Cold Could Ruin Potato Harvest Idaho Farmers Worry Early Cold Could Ruin Potato Harvest Audio will be available later today. Idaho's potato industry — which supplies more than 30% of the country's spuds — is in jeopardy. Cold weather has hit the region and not all of the potatoes have been harvested. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor