School Districts File Lawsuits Against E-Cigarette Maker Juul Labs Schools are fed up with students vaping on campus that they're suing e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs. They argue Juul has taken a page from Big Tobacco by marketing to teenagers.

School Districts File Lawsuits Against E-Cigarette Maker Juul Labs School Districts File Lawsuits Against E-Cigarette Maker Juul Labs School Districts File Lawsuits Against E-Cigarette Maker Juul Labs Audio will be available later today. Schools are fed up with students vaping on campus that they're suing e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs. They argue Juul has taken a page from Big Tobacco by marketing to teenagers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor