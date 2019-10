Impeachment Inquiry Overshadows Hopes For Moving Legislation Forward House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insists Congress can continue to move legislation during the impeachment inquiry, but the issue has overshadowed all other business in an already gridlocked Congress.

Impeachment Inquiry Overshadows Hopes For Moving Legislation Forward Politics Impeachment Inquiry Overshadows Hopes For Moving Legislation Forward Impeachment Inquiry Overshadows Hopes For Moving Legislation Forward Audio will be available later today. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insists Congress can continue to move legislation during the impeachment inquiry, but the issue has overshadowed all other business in an already gridlocked Congress. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor