READ: Gordon Sondland's Opening Statement To Congress

Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, is speaking to Congress behind closed doors on Thursday as part of the House's impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

In his prepared remarks, the former businessman says: "as we go through this process, I understand that some people may have their own specific agendas: some may want me to say things to protect the President at all costs; some may want me to provide damning facts to support the other side. But none of that matters to me. ... Simply put, I am NOT here to push an agenda. I am here to tell the truth."

He was blocked from participating in an interview last week but was then subpoenaed and compelled to appear on Thursday.

Sondland is among those named in a whistleblower complaint alleging that President Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate potential political opponent Joe Biden. Sondland is also part of a sample of text messages about White House strategy on Ukraine released by House committees leading the inquiry.

The ambassador is among a slew of key figures that the House intelligence, foreign affairs and oversight committees are speaking with this week.

Read his full opening statement below.