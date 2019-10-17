Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings Dies At 68

Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Baltimore attorney who served in Maryland's legislature before representing the state in the U.S. House, where he took on a lead role in investigating of President Trump, has died. He was 68.

Cummings, the head of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, failed to return from an unspecified medical procedure and missed two legislative roll call votes on Wednesday, the first day after a two-week recess, according to The Baltimore Sun.

In a statement on Sept. 30, Cummings said his doctors expected him to be able to return to Washington "when the House comes back into session in two weeks." It said he'd be in "constant communication" with his staff and congressional colleagues while he was away.

Cummings was among the three Democratic committee chairmen who signed a letter last month that accompanied a congressional subpoena of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has declined to testify in the ongoing impeachment inquiry of the president.

According to an official biography of Cummings, the Baltimore native attended Howard University, where he obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science and served as student government president.

"Congressman Cummings has dedicated his life of service to uplifting and empowering the people he is sworn to represent," his official biography says.

"He began his career of public service in the Maryland House of Delegates, where he served for 14 years and became the first African American in Maryland history to be named Speaker Pro Tem," it says. "Since 1996, Congressman Cummings has proudly represented Maryland's 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives."