Watch Live: Mick Mulvaney Briefing At White House White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is speaking to reporters on Thursday afternoon.
WATCH: White House Holds Now-Rare Press Briefing Amid Impeachment, Syria Conflicts

WATCH: White House Holds Now-Rare Press Briefing Amid Impeachment, Syria Conflicts

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, pictured in June, is holding a press briefing at the White House on Thursday. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, pictured in June, is holding a press briefing at the White House on Thursday.

White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is holding a press briefing at the White House on Thursday.

The topic has not been announced, but Mulvaney is facing reporters amid a slew of depositions in the House impeachment inquiry and growing tension between Congress and the White House about President Trump's decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria.

Mulvaney has reportedly been named in at least one deposition this week as having replaced key diplomats with three men who were more amenable to White House efforts to push Ukraine for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

