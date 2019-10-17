Actress Regina King On Living In The Spotlight And Having Difficult Conversations

Enlarge this image toggle caption Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Actress Regina King has been onscreen for more than three decades, working in films and TV shows such as 227 and American Crime. But winning several high-profile awards has rocketed her career to new heights.

King won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her performance in Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk and has won three Emmys in recent years.

King has also stepped into the role of director on multiple occasions and vowed to produce projects with 50 percent women.

She stars in the new HBO series 'Watchmen,' which is inspired by the graphic novel of the same name. The show deals heavily with issues of race and policing.

King and Sam Sanders discuss what it's like to see those topical issues in American culture reflected in art — and what it means to have difficult conversations about race.

This episode was produced by Anjuli Sastry and edited by Alexander McCall.