Tell Us Your Stories Of Travel Or Living Abroad

NPR's Rough Translation podcast is working on a series of stories from our listeners about their lives and travels. We'd love to hear from you — your story might be featured on an upcoming episode.
Have you ever moved to a new country? Or spent some time abroad? NPR's podcast Rough Translation wants to hear your stories about experiencing a new culture and how that affected you.

What was a surprising or amusing cultural norm or tradition you experienced that you didn't quite understand? Do you have a story about a time you questioned your own culture after understanding a new one?

Tell us your story by filling out the form here.